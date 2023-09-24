Community mourns 18-year-old stabbed to death at park in South Gate; boyfriend arrested

Heartbroken friends and family are holding a fundraiser this weekend after a teenager was stabbed to death in South Gate. Her boyfriend has been arrested in connection to her murder.

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- Heartbroken friends and family are holding a fundraiser this weekend after a teenager was stabbed to death in South Gate. Her boyfriend has been arrested in connection to her murder.

Sarahy Bravo, 18, was preparing to start a new job when she was killed.

The crime happened Sunday, Sept. 17 at Hollydale Park, according to the South Gate Police Department. Officers found Bravo suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities say a good Samaritan witness helped officers track down and arrest her boyfriend, Brandon Galvan, shortly after. The 19-year-old is being held on $2 million bail.

Devastated friends say Bravo had graduated from Lynwood High School in June.

"I knew her since she was about 10 years old, and we were very good friends. She was always so kind and she would always bring a smile to you," said Cristal Turcios.

On Saturday, community members turned out to buy baked goods and other food donated by friends. The money from the fundraiser, which was expected to continue on Sunday, will help cover funeral expenses.

"We can't imagine that type of loss and this type of tragedy... To have to worry about finances is very difficult, so we want to support in any way we can," said Audrey Casas, a teacher at Lynwood High School.

Bravo was raised by a single mother.

"She is obviously devastated through the loss of her daughter," said family friend Melanie Salazar. "She has two daughters. That was her oldest one. So, she's just devastated and she says that she wants justice for her daughter."

A GoFundMe account has also been started in Bravo's memory.