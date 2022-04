SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The largest immigrant rights organization in California unveiled a new anti-hate mural over the weekend.The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, or CHIRLA, unveiled the artwork at its South L.A. offices on Saturday.Black and Latino youth in South Los Angeles collaborated with artist Sally Hwang.Some of them were on hand for the unveiling.The mural was created as part of the "L.A. vs. Hate" campaign, and highlights CHIRLA's work with multi-cultural youth to fight racism and hate in the city.