LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating an apparent car-to-car shooting on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.The incident was reported at about 10:43 p.m. Saturday on the southbound side of the 110 Freeway near Manchester Avenue.Video from the scene showed bullet holes in the side of a white minivan.One person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital, but it was not clear if they were struck by a bullet.A suspect description was not available.The investigation is ongoing.