South LA explosion: Man facing federal charges of illegally transporting tons of explosives

EMBED <>More Videos

South LA man facing federal charges after fireworks explosion

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada - including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in South L.A.

Arturo Ceja is now facing federal charges of illegally transporting tons of explosives, including homemade explosive devices, that caused a massive explosion Wednesday that injured 17 people after police attempted to safely detonate the material.

Ceja was released Thursday from L.A. County jail after his bond was set at $500,000. He had been initially arrested on suspicion of possessing a destructive device.

ATF agents arrested him Friday night and he will remain in federal custody before appearing in United States District Court on Tuesday.

A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges Ceja made several trips to Nevada in late June to purchase various types of explosives that he then transported to his residence in rental vans.

While the initial investigation by local authorities estimated that 5,000 pounds of fireworks were seized, the ATF determined that Ceja was storing approximately 32,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in his backyard.

VIDEO: Terrified residents describe South LA explosion
EMBED More News Videos

An explosion rocked a South L.A. neighborhood, damaging nearby homes and cars and leaving at least 17 people injured after an illegal fireworks seizure.



He bought most of his explosives from a fireworks dealer in Parhump, Nevada, according to the criminal complaint against him.

Fireworks in California can be sold for as much as four times what purchasers pay for the fireworks in Nevada, according to the complaint.

"Ceja told investigators that he bought homemade explosives -constructed of cardboard paper, hobby fuse and packed with explosive flash powder - from an individual selling the devices out of the trunk of a Honda" in the parking lot of the fireworks dealer in Nevada, according to the complaint.

Ceja did not have a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives or any other kind of permit "that would allow him to transport either aerial display fireworks or homemade fireworks made with explosive materials, including but not limited to flash powder," according to the complaint affidavit written by a special agent with the ATF.

Wednesday's blast, near the area of 27th and San Pedro streets, flipped and damaged cars and smashed windows in homes and a laundromat. The explosion was heard blocks away. The debris field covers an area of at least two to three blocks around the explosion site.

An investigation into determining why the explosion happened continued Saturday with ATF agents looking for evidence in the area.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countyarrestexplosionlapddisasteraccidentinvestigationfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Viral video sparks dueling protests over trans rights outside LA spa
1.5 tons of illegal fireworks seized in Irwindale, 8 arrested
Dodgers' Joe Kelly dons mariachi jacket at White House ceremony
4th of July weekend travel: 92K travelers passed through LAX on Friday
Ex-officer pleads guilty to manslaughter; family blasts plea deal
Bank accidentally deposits $50B into family's account
Video shows fire in Gulf of Mexico after gas pipeline rupture
Show More
More than 14K migrant children remain in HHS care, Becerra says
Death toll from collapse rises to 24; condo to be demolished Sunday
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer placed on leave amid sex assault investigation
11 arrested after standoff with heavily-armed group in Mass.
Caught on video: Man stabbed during fight in Panorama City
More TOP STORIES News