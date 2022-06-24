South LA church opens resource center for botched explosion victims

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On Wednesday, South Los Angeles residents gathered for the opening of a resource center at the Walker Temple AME Church. The center's goal is to house a variety of resources and make it a one-stop shop for victims of the massive explosion from June 2021. One of the groups that will be housed at the center is the People's Project."The need is huge. There are a lot of people that need resources here. A lot of things have been overlooked from the impact of the explosion. A lot of the residents are upset and frustrated," said Danielle Jones, a case manager with the People's Project.The new resource hub is called the Trinity Neighborhood Center. It houses mental health services, employment and immigration help, food assistance and more. Plus, city departments will also be working out of the location."This is a great opportunity because there are a lot of resources and due to a lack of knowledge one doesn't use them," said Alicia Olvera, a nearby resident.Councilmember Curren Price who represents the area said they have been working since day one after the explosion to share as many resources with residents, but this center will make it easier to have them all together in one spot.Price said, one of their biggest obstacles to getting things back to how they were is timing."Everyone is different. We have to take it on a case-by-case basis. This is not a cookie-cutter program," said Price.The center will be open Monday through Friday and will be located here at the church for at least a year.