LAPD searching for driver in South LA hit-and-run that left toddler in critical condition

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a mother and toddler, leaving the child in the street with life-threatening injuries.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a mother and toddler, leaving the child in the street with life-threatening injuries.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the SUV driver who collided with the two on Saturday, Oct. 1, sending the 3-year-old boy flying into the air so hard he was injured again when he hit the ground.

The mother, Elsa Zelaya and her son, Dominick Zelaya, were crossing on Broadway and 80th Street in South Los Angeles when they were struck. The driver fled the scene, but another motorist stopped to help the two.

While Elsa only sustained minor injuries, Dominick was hurt so badly his situation was considered life-threatening and he is recovering from surgery at Children's Hospital.

Police are asking the suspect to have a heart and come forward.

"For the person at home if you're watching this - it's a pretty bad accident," said LAPD Officer Luis Herrera. "A 3-year-old kid is in the hospital fighting for his life. To just leave him there, it's kind of messed up. Just turn yourself in. Come clean. It's an accident."

Herrera says hit-and-runs are becoming more common in Los Angeles - with the department now seeing 100 or more in a week.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Herrera at (323) 421-2500. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS