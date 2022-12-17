Heartbroken mother wants justice for daughter who was shot and killed in South LA

A heartbroken mother is speaking out after her daughter was shot and killed in South L.A. earlier this month.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heartbroken mother is speaking out after her 31-year-old daughter was shot and killed in South Los Angeles earlier this month.

"I don't understand - why did you do that to my baby? I mean why?" Bedella Barber cried out as she talked about her daughter's death.

"Why Ruby? She wasn't nothing but 31 years old."

Ruby Bowgen died in a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of South Central Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Barber is horrified about why anyone would brutally gun down her daughter.

Detectives have no information on a suspect.

Barber remembered her daughter as she gazed at her photos on her cellphone.

"She didn't bother nobody... All she did was go to work, come back. Go to work, come back," Barber said.

Barber hopes the public can help her get justice for her daughter.

"Do this for me and my daughter," Barber said. "My daughter needs peace, and I want her spirit to rest. Her spirit is not resting, and I'm not resting because he's still out there."