A woman working at a flower and party supply store in South Los Angeles was fatally shot, and sheriff's officials are searching for her killer.

A woman working at a flower and party supply store in South Los Angeles was fatally shot, and sheriff's officials are searching for her killer.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the business, located off Inglewood Avenue and 104th Street in Lennox.

Responding deputies found the 57-year-old woman shot in the torso. She later died at the hospital.

Family members identified the victim as Maria Ventura. They said she owned the shop and had sold flowers for over 20 years. They described her as a dedicated mother and grandmother.

Detectives said the suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, fled on foot northbound on Inglewood Avenue. There was no word on a possible motive.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
