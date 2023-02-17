South LA family outraged over fake memorial set up at school for 13-year-old boy with autism

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mother is outraged after a fake memorial was created for her son at a school in South Los Angeles. She says her son has autism and doesn't understand why anyone would do this.

Sophia Davis says her son, 13-year-old Jamari Baker, is an autistic student at Bethune Middle School.

Davis says on Feb. 6, she received a phone call from the school.

She says someone created a fake memorial for her son saying he died, even though he's very much alive.

Candles and food were left on the ground in front of pictures saying "R.I.P. Jamari Baker. We will miss you."

Another paper said "shot and killed by gang members in South L.A."

"He basically was like, 'Why would someone try to harm me? Why would they want to do this to me? I don't bother no one.' It's just been really hard for him. He just locks up in his room," Davis said.

Jamari's family is calling for a state investigation.

They say they're unsure if a student or staff member created the fake memorial.

"We really believe that someone should be held accountable. Sophia has reached out to several people with no response which is absolutely absurd," said Latoya Hairston, Jamari's family member. "Justice should be served for Jamari and all other children that are being bullied in this way."

The family went into the school office to ask for a meeting with the school's principle. After the meeting, Davis says she still has a lot of unanswered questions.

"You said you were going to update me on everything and none of that happened. None of it," Davis said. "She didn't call me. She hasn't kept in contact with me. I've had to come here over and over again."

Davis says she's taken her son out of the school, and he's currently being home-schooled.

She wants to find a new school for her son and wants to get to the bottom of who created the memorial.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Los Angeles Unified School District. A spokesperson for LAUSD said:

"The safety of students and employees remains our top priority. Any threat on campus - alleged or otherwise - is taken seriously, and each incident is fully investigated by our law enforcement partners. Los Angeles Unified does not condone any type of misconduct in our schools. Bethune Middle School and Los Angeles Unified are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for all students. We also are offering full support and campus resources to this student and family to assist in this situation."

"It just breaks my heart. Breaks my heart," Davis said. "I love my son and I want to do anything to protect him."