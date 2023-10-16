Los Angeles police released dramatic body camera video following a home invasion in South L.A. that led to a police shooting.

Home invasion suspect jumps off roof, plummets to ground before LAPD shooting

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police released dramatic body camera video following a home invasion in South L.A. that led to a police shooting.

On Sept. 15, officers responded to the area of 33rd Street and Central Avenue after receiving a 911 call that said four people had forced their way into an apartment and tied a man inside.

Two of the four suspects were quickly taken into custody, but a third, identified as Jeffrey Askew, made a risky move in an apparent attempt to escape.

The footage shows Askew jumping off from the top of a building and landing on a walkway below. As police approached, he reached into his waistband and that's when officers opened fire.

Askew was struck by gunfire and taken into custody, police said

It turned out Askew was holding a hammer, not a gun.

He was treated at the hospital for his injuries from the fall and the gunshots.

The fourth suspect was taken into custody after police said he changed his clothes and was trying to flee the area.

They were all booked on several charges, including robbery and residential burglary.

No officers or other community members were hurt.