LASD reaches tentative settlement with father of Dijon Kizzee, who was killed in deputy shooting

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A lawsuit stemming from a fatal deputy-involved shooting in 2020 has been tentatively settled by the father of the victim.

Edwin Kizzee, the father of Dijon Kizzee, accused L.A. sheriff's deputies of using excessive force against his son, leading to his death.

The father also alleges the existence of deputy gangs.

Edwin Kizzee's attorneys filed the settlement earlier this week.

A status hearing for approval of the tentative agreement is scheduled for November 28.

Defense attorneys for the deputes deny the allegations against them.