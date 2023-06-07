4 kids detained after police chase ends in crash in South Los Angeles

Four kids were detained for questioning after a wild police chase that ended with a crash in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four kids were detained for questioning after a wild police chase that ended with a crash in South Los Angeles.

The pursuit started around midnight Wednesday after officers tried to pull over the driver for possible DUI, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The chase ended when the car crashed into a building near Figueroa Street and Gage Avenue.

Authorities say four juveniles were in that car, one of whom appeared to be as young as 12-years-old. It was later determined that the car was stolen.

The juvenile who was driving the vehicle was taken to the hospital, but details about their condition were not known.