Woman and 2-year-old injured in South LA shooting, police say

Police said the woman was shot in the stomach, though investigators say both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman and a young child were rushed to the hospital Friday after they were injured during a shooting in South Los Angeles, police tell ABC7.

Officers have since surrounded the area near W 56th Street and Western Avenue after reports of a shooting began coming in just after 3 p.m.

The victims - a 2-year-old and a woman in her 20s - were both shot and sent to the hospital.

Police said the woman was shot in the stomach, though investigators tell Eyewitness News both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

AIR HD cameras captured a victim being placed inside an ambulance as officers were reporting to the scene.

Video also shows a black vehicle with at least one bullet hole on its back window.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Information regarding a suspect or suspect was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

