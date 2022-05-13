Woman and 2-year-old injured in South LA shooting, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman and a young child were rushed to the hospital Friday after they were injured during a shooting in South Los Angeles, police tell ABC7.Officers have since surrounded the area near W 56th Street and Western Avenue after reports of a shooting began coming in just after 3 p.m.The victims - a 2-year-old and a woman in her 20s - were both shot and sent to the hospital.Police said the woman was shot in the stomach, though investigators tell Eyewitness News both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.AIR HD cameras captured a victim being placed inside an ambulance as officers were reporting to the scene.Video also shows a black vehicle with at least one bullet hole on its back window.It's unclear what led up to the shooting.Information regarding a suspect or suspect was not immediately available.