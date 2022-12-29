1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near busy intersection in South LA

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured the front window of the Pizza Hut shattered to pieces.

One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.

The shooting was reported at around 8:30 p.m. on Avalon Boulevard at Imperial Highway.

According to police, one victim was shot to death in front of a Pizza Hut.

A woman was reportedly injured and rushed to the hospital. Her condition remains unknown.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured the front window of the Pizza Hut shattered to pieces. A nearby nail salon was also damaged.

It's unclear what may have sparked the shooting and details regarding a suspect or suspects were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.