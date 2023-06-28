2 shot and killed in car in South LA near elementary school; suspect remains on loose

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were shot and killed inside a vehicle in South L.A. on Wednesday, briefly putting a nearby elementary school on lockdown.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Figueroa and 87th.

This video is our 24/7 livestream.



LAPD responded to the scene midday on Wednesday to find two people gunned down by some type of handgun.

The suspect remains outstanding and is described as a man who is about 20 years old, black hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 6 and 130 pounds. He is also believed to have been wearing all black clothing.

The suspect was last seen going westbound on 87th.

Chester Elementary School was put on lockdown due to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details later.