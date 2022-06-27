Video shows man apparently beaten during street takeover in South LA

Large groups of people filled up at least four different intersections to see drivers perform wild stunts.
In video obtained by Eyewitness News, a man appeared to be badly beaten in the sea of people near Avalon Boulevard and 135th Street.
There's no word on his condition as of Monday morning.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ABC7 investigators are not aware of any injuries and reported no arrests.