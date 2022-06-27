caught on video

Video shows man apparently beaten during street takeover in South LA

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ABC7 investigators are not aware of any injuries and reported no arrests.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A wild street takeover in South Los Angeles turned violent overnight when a man was apparently beaten.

Large groups of people filled up at least four different intersections to see drivers perform wild stunts.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, a man appeared to be badly beaten in the sea of people near Avalon Boulevard and 135th Street.

A Southern California assemblyman is hoping to get a bill back in the works that would criminalize street takeovers after seven were shut down in a single night last week.



There's no word on his condition as of Monday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ABC7 investigators are not aware of any injuries and reported no arrests.

