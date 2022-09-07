Families of South LA hit-and-run crash victims to announce wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The families of two innocent victims who were killed in a hit-and-run last month involving police plan to announce a wrongful death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday.

The four-vehicle pileup -- involving three cars and a semitruck -- happened on Aug. 19 at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway in South L.A.

An LAPD spokesperson initially said officers were not in pursuit when the crash happened, but a preliminary police report that was later released by the agency states that officers were chasing the suspect.

The collision happened when the vehicle ran a red light and collided with the others, police said. The force of the impact pushed the victims' car into the semitruck.

Janisha Harris, 35, and Jamarea Keyes, 38, were killed in the crash.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and attorney Dale K.Galipo are expected to hold a press conference about the lawsuit at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.