Video: Timelapse shows smoke fill normally-pristine air at Big Bear Lake amid raging brush fires

Visibility in the area was significantly reduced to possibly a quarter of a mile by the smoke coming from the El Dorado Fire burning in San Bernardino National Forest near Yucaipa, which has burned more than 8,000 acres.
People near the area, including young and healthy, were advised to stay inside.
The South Coast AQMD issued smoke advisories through Monday afternoon due to the El Dorado and Bobcat fires affecting parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.
A heat wave ozone advisory also remains active through Labor Day evening.
City News Service contributed to this report.
