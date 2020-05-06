Cooling centers open across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Trying to avoid the extreme heat? Find a cooling center you can go to in your area:
Riverside County cooling centers
https://www.rivcocob.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/2018-Cool-Center_Directory.pdf
San Bernardino cooling centers
https://211sb.org
Los Angeles County cooling centers
https://www.lacounty.gov/heat/
Redlands cooling centers
cityofredlands.org
Fontana cooling centers
https://www.fontana.org/3142/Cooling-Facilities
Long Beach cooling centers
http://www.longbeach.gov/
Irvine cooling centers
http://coialfresco.cloudapp.net/share/s/WdN-GZCiQSqZV9egvG0CXg
