Did you see it? Multiple bright burning objects streak across SoCal skies overnight

People across Southern California were captivated by a mysterious sight as strange lights lit up the sky overnight.

People across Southern California were captivated by a mysterious sight as several streaking objects lit up the sky overnight.

The bright streaks of light were spotted around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Users online reported seeing it across the region, from Temecula, Orange County, L.A. and beyond.

Many took to social media to get answers about the origin of the lights.

Some speculated it was a possible meteor or comet, while others thought it could be debris from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Southern California got a glimpse of yet another SpaceX launch Monday night that lit up the sky.

Eyewitness News reached out to SpaceX but has not heard back.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has a breakdown of celestial events happening this month - such as easy-to-spot planets, an eclipse and a comet that is viewable with binoculars - but nothing to answer the mystery.