Did you see it? SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from SoCal coast

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California got a glimpse of yet another SpaceX launch Monday night that lit up the sky.

The Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 7:30 p.m. created a bright plume as the sun set and a long-trailing cloud visible from throughout the region.

One X user wrote, "Just saw it take off," shortly after it launched, adding, "I love living down the coast. Amazing."

Another user wrote, "What an awesome thing to see live!!!"

SpaceX's previous launch date was set for Saturday, but it was pushed back due to the weekend storm activity.

After the satellites are deployed, the booster will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

It was just two weeks ago that a similar Falcon 9 launch left a long, trailing plume, turning eyes to the sky.