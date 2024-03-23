Dozens of SoCal museums offering free admission on Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 30 museums in Southern California are offering free general admission on Saturday.

Some of the participating museums include the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, California Science Center, Grammy Museum, The Broad and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Certain museums require reservations for visiting and others recommend getting tickets in advance.

The one-day "Free-For-All" event does not cover museum parking fees.

For more details and a complete list of participating locations, visit the SoCal Museums website.