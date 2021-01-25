CA lifts regional stay-at-home order. Here's what that means for Southern California

In a press release, health officials said the four-week projection for ICU capacity in the SoCal region was expected to reach above 15%.
The lifting of the order means limits on non-essential activities between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. have now expired. It also means that the state will be returning to the four-tier reopening system.
See the map below to find out where your county stands and keep reading to learn what can and can't open in each color-coded category.
With the exception of four counties in Central and Northern California, all others, including every county in Southern California, will remain in the purple tier. That allows outdoor dining, salons and other businesses to reopen with modifications.
However, individual counties still have the authority to set their own restrictions, and some may decide to keep some of the governor's orders in place as they see necessary.
As a reminder, here's what businesses are and aren't allowed to reopen, whether they can open indoors or outdoors, and at what capacity they can operate within the purple tier:
- Hair salons: open indoors with modifications
- Retail: open indoors at 25% capacity
- Malls: open indoors at 25% capacity and food courts closed
- Nail salons: open indoors with modifications
- Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications
- Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications
- Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications
- Museums, zoos and aquariums: outdoor only
- Places of worship: outdoor only
- Movie theaters: outdoor only
- Hotels: open with modifications
- Gyms: outdoor only
- Restaurants: outdoor only
- Wineries: outdoor only
- Bars and breweries: closed
- Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing
- Cardrooms: outdoor only
- Non-essential offices: remote work only
- Professional sports: no live audiences
- Schools: must stay closed
- Theme parks: must stay closed
