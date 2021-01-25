WATCH TODAY: California health officials lift stay at home order for all regions

In a press release, health officials said the four-week projection for ICU capacity in the three regions were expected to reach above 15%.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces new, regional stay-at-home order in California
A majority of the counties within the three areas will return to the purple tier in Gov. Gavin Newsom's color-coded tier system, which while less restrictive than the stay at home order, still requires non-essential businesses to close and restaurants to serve outdoors only.
California's health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will go back to providing weekly tier updates, officials said.
Counties still have the authority to set their own restrictions, and some may decide to keep some of the governor's orders in place as they see necessary.
The announcement comes a few weeks after California lifted the stay at home order for the Greater Sacramento region. The order was never in effect in Northern California, which consists of 18 counties.
Gov. Newsom and state health officials were criticized for withholding data from the public that help them determine when the order would be lifted. State health officials defended that action, saying they rely on a very complex set of measurements that would confuse and potentially mislead the public if they were made public.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
WATCH:"Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
Stay with us for the latest details on this developing story.