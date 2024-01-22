Evacuation warnings, flood advisories issued as storm arrives in SoCal

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents of vulnerable communities are bracing themselves and preparing to evacuate if necessary as a heavy storm soaks the Southland overnight.

The storm was moving in from the north late Sunday night and was expected to bring its heaviest downpours just before the Monday morning commute.

At least an inch of rain was expected, with thunderstorms in some inland communities. The mountains could see up to a foot of snow at elevations over 7,500 feet.

Residents of one area of Topanga Canyon were warned to be prepared to evacuate in the event of sudden mud flows. The evacuation warning was issued for areas along Santa Maria Road north of Topanga Canyon from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

A flood watch was also in place for parts of the Inland Empire until Monday night.

"I know there will be some mudslides," said Woodland Hills resident Bishop Gregory Church. "Even our houses in Woodland Hills here and West Hills there can be some danger. But I believe we're gonna be OK and make it through this."

