Cold snap brings frigid temperatures across SoCal Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California isn't going to warm up too much Tuesday as the region continues to see frigid temperatures, especially during the early morning hours.

A high wind warning has been issued for parts of the region and a freeze warning is in effect for some desert and Inland Empire communities, with many extending through Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday can expect a high of 64 degrees, dropping to 42 overnight.

The valleys and the Inland Empire can expect some morning frost with a high of 64, dropping to 33 overnight.

Beaches will see a high of 60, with strong winds and high surf of 2-3 feet.

Mountain areas will see a high temperature of about 47, dropping to 10 overnight.

Deserts will see a high of 56 degrees, with strong winds, dropping to 29 overnight.

