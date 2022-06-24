timelapse

Time-lapse satellite imagery captures vast lightning strikes across SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A lot of Angelenos saw lightning strikes in neighborhoods this week.

Video shows how it looked, big picture.

Time-lapse satellite imagery by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured the vast lightning strikes across the region.

According to some reports, there were more than 60,000 strikes in or above California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The lightning strikes were so vast, two individuals were struck by the lightning. One woman died.

READ MORE: Woman killed by lightning strike while walking dogs in Pico Rivera identified
Home surveillance footage from her landlord shows what may have been 52-year-old Antonia Mendoza Chavez's final moments.



Deaths by lightning are very rare in California.

There have only been nine fatalities in the state since 2006, and this was the first one in 2022.

If caught outside during a lightning storm, experts recommend getting inside of a vehicle and not leaving oneself out in the open.

