SoCal residents brave heat while out for holiday weekend

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- May gray and June gloom are suddenly distant memories as Southern California's first heat wave of the summer arrives in full force.

An excessive heat warning was extended for another day today as parts of the region continue to feel the heat.

The warning is now in effect until 8 p.m. Monday in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley and the foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, Curly Robinson of C &C Grub Spot prepared for a hot day at Fairmont Park in Riverside. He and his partner spent the day dishing up their popular short rib hot dogs.

"I start warming things up by 9. By 10, everting is hot and we are open for business ready to go," he said.

With the heat warning in mind, Robinson is taking precaution.

"Stay hydrated, drink a lot of water, stay in the shade ... when somebody comes up to the trailer, we come up and take their order and go inside and make it and then we come back out and get in the shade," he said.

Some people got out early to exercise or walk their dogs. Barbara Mitchell said she's planning to avoid the heat as much as possible.

"When I walked, it was oppressive," she said. "It was so humid and hot and just very difficult to walk. It was hard to breath, actually."

Health experts say to reduce heat related illnesses limit outdoor activity and drink plenty of water.