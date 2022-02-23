Man arrested for burglary at historic Sowden House in Los Feliz

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES. (KABC) -- After an hours-long search, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man for burglary at the iconic Sowden House in Los Feliz on Monday.

Built in the 1920s by Lloyd Wright, son of Franklin Lloyd Wright, the Sowden House attracts lovers of both architectural design and true crime.

The home is rumored to be the site of one of the city's most notorious, and grisly murders.

Owned by an L.A. doctor in the 1940s, his son later claimed the physician had killed a young woman named Elizabeth Short there in 1947.

The case became known as The Black Dahlia murder, and remains unsolved to this day.
