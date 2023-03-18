Video shows bright streaks of light soaring over Northern California sky

Some people in Northern California saw a show in the sky as some space junk made its way back to Earth Friday night.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some people in Northern California saw a show in the sky as some space junk made its way back to Earth.

People reported seeing it as far north as Sacramento and south to Fresno.

Our sister station KGO-TV spoke with an astronomer for the Smithsonian, who said it was a piece of a satellite antenna from the International Space Station.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell said you could classify this as "space junk."

It had been orbiting the earth's atmosphere for several years, and experts knew it would re-enter sometime on Friday, but they didn't know exactly when or exactly where. It ended up soaring over Sacramento around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

McDowell says there was no danger to anyone who witnessed it. It would break into very small bits before hitting the ground.

Based on the trajectory, he expects those pieces probably landed near Yosemite National Park.