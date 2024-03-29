WATCH LIVE

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to launch from SoCal coast

KABC logo
Friday, March 29, 2024 2:44AM
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- If you look up to the skies Thursday night and see some strange lights streaking across the Southern California sky, rest assured that it's not a UFO.

That's because SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff is currently targeted for 8:32 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 11:24 p.m., according to the SpaceX website.

The mission will send 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit. The launch will be the 30th Falcon 9 flight so far this year.

