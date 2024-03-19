WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

SpaceX plume visible throughout SoCal as Falcon 9 rocket deploys Starlink satellites

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, March 19, 2024 3:23AM
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch visible throughout SoCal
The Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base generated a bright plume and a long-trailing cloud visible from throughout SoCal in the fading daylight.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With weather conditions accentuating the image in the twilight sky, SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Monday night.

The Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 7:30 p.m. created a bright plume and a long-trailing cloud visible from throughout Southern California in the fading daylight, with a backdrop of dark, patterned clouds from the day's storms.

As viewed from the Westlake Village area, the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch left a long, trailing plume in the sky.

The first-stage booster supporting the mission was making its 10th flight. Starlink is designed to provide internet service in remote locations around the planet.

Previous SpaceX launch from February.

A SpaceX launch created a bright fiery sight in the Southern California skies.

After the satellites are deployed, the booster will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

READ ALSO | August 2023 SpaceX launch

There was a fiery sight visible across the night sky in Southern California as SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW