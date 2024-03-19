SpaceX plume visible throughout SoCal as Falcon 9 rocket deploys Starlink satellites

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With weather conditions accentuating the image in the twilight sky, SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Monday night.
The Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 7:30 p.m. created a bright plume and a long-trailing cloud visible from throughout Southern California in the fading daylight, with a backdrop of dark, patterned clouds from the day's storms.
The first-stage booster supporting the mission was making its 10th flight. Starlink is designed to provide internet service in remote locations around the planet.
After the satellites are deployed, the booster will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship in the Pacific Ocean.
