SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket and lights up SoCal sky

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- There was a fiery sight visible across the night sky in Southern California as SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday.

The rocket launched 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, according to the Hawthorne-based company.

AIR7 HD was up over Camarillo and captured the rocket shine bright as it soared over the region.

The launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County happened just before 9 p.m.

This was second Starlink launch for SpaceX in the last two days. On Sunday, a Falcon 9 rocket launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to SpaceX.