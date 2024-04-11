SpaceX set to launch rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County on Thursday

SpaceX set to launch rocket from Vandenberg in Santa Barbara County

SpaceX set to launch rocket from Vandenberg in Santa Barbara County

SpaceX set to launch rocket from Vandenberg in Santa Barbara County

SpaceX set to launch rocket from Vandenberg in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- SpaceX plans to launch another rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County on Thursday morning, resulting in another possible dazzling display as it streaks across the Southern California sky.

The 10-minute launch window opens at 7:25 a.m.

The rocket is set to deliver a weather satellite into low orbit.

SpaceX's livestream of the launch will start 15 minutes before liftoff.

If today's launch is scrubbed, a backup launch is planned for the same time Friday morning.