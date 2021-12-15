spark of love

Spark of Love surprise brings smiles to La Puente family, and child with special needs

Firefighters bring pre-Christmas joy
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters deliver a pre-Christmas surprise to La Puente family

WEST COVINA (KABC) -- The holidays are right around the corner, and many families are struggling like never before. Spark of Love, local firefighters and other community partners are busy gathering toys and delivering them to families in need. Here's a family from La Puente that had Christmas come a bit early.

"When we come around bearing gifts, we see these huge smiles on their faces," said Henry Narvaez, Public Information Officer at the Los Angeles County Fire Department. "We see how excited they are, and it just brings joy to us."

Luis Muños, a construction worker from La Puente, has had to take time from work to care for his child with special needs. His children are among the Spark of Love toy recipients.

"Kids need this," said Muñoz. "They're made so happy with these gifts."

"Families who have children with disabilities, it's always hard for them," said Elena Sanchez, Executive Director of Parent's Place. "That's why we do this program in conjunction with the fire department, Spark of Love, and many other community agencies who help us provide smiles to the families during this holiday season."

To donate to Spark of Love go to:
https://www.abc7.com/sparkoflove
