Hundreds of kids get toys at SoFi Stadium for ABC7's Spark of Love event

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- About 500 kids visited SoFi Stadium for the special holiday Spark of Love event including some foster youth and under-resourced children. This was the stadium's third year hosting the event.

Not only did children leave with a toy, but they also get to tour the stadium and play on the field.

The event could not happen without all of the donations from the community, the partnership between ABC7, the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and the local fire departments.

Local youth programs like the Watts Rams and the Lincoln Rams football teams also attended and the kids got a special surprise from current Rams players who came out to make it an unforgettable experience.

First responders who have been actively collecting toys for weeks now say seeing the reactions on kids' faces is motivation enough to keep them coming back each year.

"What keeps me coming back to this event is the kids. Absolutely the kids," said Chad Sourbeer, a batallion chief for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. "Just to see their expression, their look in their eye when you hand them a toy, I mean. How could you go wrong with that?"

"For us at the fire department, LA County specifically, we're so proud to be a partner to ABC7 over the last 31 years," said Chief Anthony Maroone of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

"You know the 49 fire departments in Southern California have collected over half a million toys and sports equipment for needy kids. So it's wonderful for us to give back to the community and you know what, people have been so generous in their donations. They just have to remember it just takes one toy to make one child happy."