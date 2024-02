Alexander Smirnov was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Special counsel David Weiss has charged an FBI confidential source who provided derogatory information about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter to the bureau with felony false statement and obstruction charges.

Alexander Smirnov, 43, was charged with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record, according to the Department of Justice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.