California bill would target speeders by installing cameras near schools in pilot cities

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- State and local officials are trying a new approach to reduce the thousands of deaths every year in California linked to unsafe speeds.

A state Assembly member is promoting a proposal to install speed cameras near school zones and other areas prone to speeding in select California cities for a five-year pilot program.

The program would cover Glendale, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose.

Assembly member Laura Friedman, D-Burbank, says AB 645 has been in the works for four years and is one step closer to becoming law.

People like Cindi Enamorado know the consequences of speeding all too well

Her brother died in February after being hit by a car that was going 100 mph.

"The scene was very graphic very violent," she recalled. "We were not able to have an open casket funeral to be able to say goodbye. And that's why I stand here to share his story and support this bill. We should've never gone through this."

AB645 authorizes cities to install speed cameras near schools or areas prone to speeding. This is a separate program from red light cameras.

No citations will be handed out in the first 60 days of the program and only warnings will be issued for the first violation if a driver is going 11 to 15 mph over the speed limit.

Fines ranging from $50 to $500 will be issued depending on how high above the speed limit the vehicle is moving.

"All the money that's generated goes to implementing the program and anything that's left over can only go to physical improvement to those same streets to make them safer," Friedman said.

Pictures will also not be taken of the driver, only their license plate

The bill has passed out of the Senate transportation committee and goes to the Senate judiciary committee on Tuesday.