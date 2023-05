Disneyland visitors say goodbye, take final ride on Splash Mountain

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Tuesday is officially the last day guests at Disneyland can ride Splash Mountain.

The ride had come under serious criticism in the past few years due to its racist undertones and stereotyping of Black characters.

Disney officials announced in 2020 that the ride would be re-imagined as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is based on Disney's 2009 film "The Princess and the Frog."

The new ride is scheduled to open in late 2024.

Disney is the parent company of this station.