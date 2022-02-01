Online sports bettor turns $20 into $579,000 after guessing exact scores of AFC, NFC games

According to a report published by Sports Illustrated, an online bettor won $579,000 by correctly guessing the exact scores of the Bengals' 27-24 win and the Rams' 20-17 win, and it all started with a $20 bet!
The report says the original payment was part of a free credit.
The Rams have been to four previous Super Bowls, going 1-3; the only victory came in the 1999 season while they were based in St. Louis.
Cincinnati, winner of the AFC North, hadn't won a postseason game since 1991 before beating Las Vegas, then earned a road victory in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history when it eliminated top-seeded Tennessee.
