Online sports bettor turns $20 into $579,000 after guessing exact scores of AFC, NFC games

According to Sports Illustrated, the original $20 payment was part of a free credit.
While the outcome of Sunday's NFL games was largely unexpected, one online bettor was right on the money, and they won big!

According to a report published by Sports Illustrated, an online bettor won $579,000 by correctly guessing the exact scores of the Bengals' 27-24 win and the Rams' 20-17 win, and it all started with a $20 bet!

The report says the original payment was part of a free credit.

The Rams have been to four previous Super Bowls, going 1-3; the only victory came in the 1999 season while they were based in St. Louis.

Cincinnati, winner of the AFC North, hadn't won a postseason game since 1991 before beating Las Vegas, then earned a road victory in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history when it eliminated top-seeded Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

