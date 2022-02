Online sports bettor turns $20 into $579,000 after guessing exact scores of AFC, NFC games

EMBED >More News Videos The Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, but getting a ticket to cheer on Los Angeles from the stands won't be cheap.

While the outcome of Sunday's NFL games was largely unexpected, one online bettor was right on the money, and they won big! According to a report published by Sports Illustrated , an online bettor won $579,000 by correctly guessing the exact scores of the Bengals' 27-24 win and the Rams' 20-17 win, and it all started with a $20 bet!The report says the original payment was part of a free credit.The Rams have been to four previous Super Bowls, going 1-3; the only victory came in the 1999 season while they were based in St. Louis.Cincinnati, winner of the AFC North, hadn't won a postseason game since 1991 before beating Las Vegas, then earned a road victory in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history when it eliminated top-seeded Tennessee.