Super Bowl tickets to see the Rams at SoFi Stadium will cost big bucks. Here's an alternative

According to websites Eyewitness News looked at, such as StubHub, fans should be ready to shell out at least $5,000 for seats with a view from up top. Premium seats closer to the action can cost up to $20,000.
For those who want to experience the game-day atmosphere and excitement without breaking the bank, there's the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Los Angeles. It's an interactive football-themed attraction at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The experience will run the weekends of Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 10-12.
Fans can get player autographs, take photographs with the Vince Lombardi trophy and play interactive games. The event will also include sponsor displays and giveaways, youth football clinics and the NFL Shop presented by Visa. The event will run
For an even deeper discount, people can ride Metro to the event and show a TAP Card at the box office for 50% off their admission ticket.
The discount promotion for Metro riders is one of several ways Metro and Super Bowl organizers are encouraging fans to take advantage of public transportation due to limited parking available at the Super Bowl and events leading up to the game.
"We look forward to delivering an unforgettable, first-rate Super Bowl experience," said Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee CEO Kathryn Schloessman. "That starts with ensuring fans have the resources necessary to safely and effectively navigate the city, from utilizing the LA Metro to navigate downtown to the fan shuttle service at SoFi Stadium on gameday."
People can get to the L.A. Convention Center, which is one block from Figueroa Street, on Metro by taking the A (Blue) Line train, E (Expo) Line train or J (Silver) Line bus to Pico Station.
The Super Bowl also encouraged fans attending the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium to get to the game via Metro, as parking around the game and at outside lots around Los Angeles and Inglewood will be limited.
Offsite parking is available around Inglewood and Los Angeles, which will cost between $40 and $60. The lots open at 10:30 a.m., with shuttle service to the stadium beginning at 11 a.m. The stadium's gates will open at 11:30 a.m. The game will kick off at around 3:30 p.m.
Onsite parking at the stadium will cost attendees $120 for a standard size automobile, $240 for a limousine or sprinter van, $300 for a mini bus and $360 for a bus.
Parking permits and shuttle passes can be purchased online. The general public can begin purchasing parking permits and shuttle passes on Monday, and access code sales began on Jan. 18.
Metro will offer free bus shuttle service between the C (Green) Line Hawthorne/Lennox Station and the stadium.
City News Service contributed to this report.