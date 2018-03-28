Meet Quinton Peron and Napolean Jinnies - who joined the Los Angeles Rams cheerleading squad and are the first male cheerleaders in the NFL.The California natives were among 76 finalists who auditioned for the cheer team. During an interview with "Good Morning America," they said they were beyond excited to be part of the squad.Peron and Jinnies are classically-trained dancers."I've choreographed for girls who dance on pro teams, I've danced with girls on various pro teams. So I thought, why not me? Why can't I do this? I called my friend Raquel and I asked her when auditions were for the Rams. She told me Sunday, I showed up - and we're here!" Peron said.Jinnies said it was exciting to be called back for each phase of the competition."It was really humbling and amazing to be invited every time you came back to pinch yourself and be on your A game. So high emotions, but it was worth it," he said.Besides their moves, the squad captain said the men are intelligent, eloquent and more than qualified to be ambassadors in the community.Other NFL teams have male stunt men, but Peron and Jinnies are the first men to be dancers for an NFL team.