Sports

27th horse dies after suffering injury at Santa Anita Park

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Another horse has died after suffering an injury at Santa Anita Park, marking the 27th horse to die since late December, Eyewitness News has learned.

River Derby, an unraced 2-year-old colt, was injured Wednesday morning during a routine gallop.

The horse had an X-ray taken on his ankle and was transported to Chino Valley Equine Hospital for a complete examination. It was discovered the colt had a broken shoulder and was euthanized.

River Derby was recently purchased for $50,000 in a sale in Florida. He had three recorded workouts at Santa Anita since arriving.

The unusual number of horse deaths at the track this season has sparked controversy and criticism from animal advocates, and a re-examination of the sport in California.

After six weeks without recording a death at the track, there were three horse deaths in May.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsarcadialos angeles countyhorsesanimal
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News