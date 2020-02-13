Sports

Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park - 44th death since December 2018

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A horse was euthanized at Santa Anita Park Wednesday after suffering an injury, the 44th such death at the track since December 2018.

The 3-year-old horse, Miss Romania, suffered a suspected fracture of her left humerus on the main track, according to the race track's website.

The results from a necropsy are pending. The horse was euthanized at the recommendation from an attending veterinarian, park officials said.

It is the seventh horse death there since its winter/spring meeting began Dec. 28.

Santa Anita and the sport of horse racing have faced increasing pressure from animal-rights activists in connection with the horse deaths.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
