Horse suffers 'sudden death' at Santa Anita Park, bringing total deaths in over a year to 43

The 6-year-old gelding, Double Touch, suffered what was described as a "sudden death" on the training track on Saturday, according to an incident alert on the race track's website. The horse died of unknown causes and results from a necropsy are pending.
The 43rd death comes a few weeks after two other horses were euthanized at the park within two days. Both of those animals were euthanized after fracturing their right front ankles.
2 horses euthanized in 2 days after suffering injuries at Santa Anita Park