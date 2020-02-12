Pets & Animals

Horse suffers 'sudden death' at Santa Anita Park, bringing total deaths in over a year to 43

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Another racehorse died at Santa Anita Park over the weekend, bringing the total number of horse deaths at the track to 43 since December 2018.

The 6-year-old gelding, Double Touch, suffered what was described as a "sudden death" on the training track on Saturday, according to an incident alert on the race track's website. The horse died of unknown causes and results from a necropsy are pending.

The 43rd death comes a few weeks after two other horses were euthanized at the park within two days. Both of those animals were euthanized after fracturing their right front ankles.

