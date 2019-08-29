LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins, who is accused of misdemeanor domestic violence in Mobile, Alabama.
According to the city's municipal court website, the warrant stems from a third-degree harassing communications charge against Cousins. No other details of the case were immediately disclosed.
ESPN on Wednesday reported that Christy West, Cousin's ex-girlfriend and the mother of their 7-year-old son, was seeking a restraining order against Cousins after she said in court documents that he had previously choked her.
Cousins signed with the Lakers last month as a free agent, but the veteran center then tore a knee ligament during a workout earlier this month. He could miss the entire season with his new team after knee surgery.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Alabama police issue arrest warrant for Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins on domestic violence charge
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News