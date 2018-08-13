SPORTS
espn

Already on DL, Mike Trout leaves Angels for family matter

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is away from the club for a family matter and might not be available Thursday, when he is scheduled to come off the disabled list, the team announced.

Trout was put on the 10-day disabled list on Friday because of an inflamed right wrist, a move that was retroactive to Aug. 6, when Trout received a cortisone injection in his wrist.

The 27-year-old Trout is batting .309 with 30 home runs and 60 RBIs. He leads the majors with a .459 on-base percentage.

Trout hasn't played since Aug. 1, when he hurt his wrist during a feet-first slide into third base in Tampa Bay.

The two-time MVP was out for 39 games last season after he tore a ligament in his left thumb in a headfirst slide.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbmike troutlos angeles angelspersonal time
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Giants rally with 4 runs in 9th to down Dodgers, 5-2
Angels score 4 runs in 10th inning, beat Padres 6-3
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen says second heart surgery likely after season
Dodger Stadium to resume in-seat beer sales
More Sports
Top Stories
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
5 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa
Trump, Omarosa spar over claim he used N-word
Firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires
Amid Holy Fire, Lake Elsinore residents clean up pink fire retardant
Bodycam video shows Vegas officer shooting man with knife
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
Ex-OC choir coach accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Show More
Dodger Stadium to resume in-seat beer sales
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Plan to demolish Westlake affordable housing worries residents
LADWP launching $100M home insulation program
More News