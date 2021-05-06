Sports

Angels release 3-time MVP, 10-time All Star Albert Pujols after nearly a decade with the team

EMBED <>More Videos

Angels release 3-time MVP, 10-time All Star Albert Pujols

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Two-time World Series champion and 10-time All Star Albert Pujols was released by the Angels on Thursday, the team announced.

"The Angels Organization proudly signed Albert Pujols in 2011, and are honored that he has worn an Angels jersey for nearly half of his Hall-of-Fame Career," team owner Arte Moreno said in a statement.

Pujols himself did not immediately comment on his release, which came in the final year of his 10-year contract with the team.

Angels executives are expected to discuss the move at an afternoon press conference on Thursday.

Late last month, Pujols said he'd felt stronger since completely cutting out meat a few years ago, though he has gradually reintroduced some meat back into his diet while relying more on a fish-based diet.

Albert Pujols helps launch Open Gate Kitchen in Costa Mesa
EMBED More News Videos

He may have missed the playoffs this year, but L.A. Angels star Albert Pujols and his wife, Diedre, kept busy by launching Open Gate Kitchen, a new cafe concept that offers vocational training, life coaching and job placement to those in need.


"I feel great," Pujols told MLB.com. "This is probably the best I've felt in a while. I think part of that is the training I put in this offseason. When you're breaking down or feeling injuries, you can be doing nothing at home and feel sore. But you know you're healthy when you're able to train in the gym and move weights. It's something that I continue to do."

At the time, Angels manager Joe Maddon said he had been impressed by Pujols and believed his underrated flexibility had helped him stay on the field in recent years. Pujols had essentially been injury free since a left knee injury ended his season on Aug. 28, 2018.

In 1,181 career games with the Angels, Pujols recorded 1,180 hits, 214 doubles, 222 home runs and 783 RBI. He leaves the franchise tied for fourth in home runs, fifth in RBI, and ninth in hits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsanaheimorange countylos angeles angelsmlb
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IRS says letter from White House outlining stimulus payments not a scam
LAPD breaks up Chris Brown's massive birthday party in Tarzana
Bodycam videos: Sheriff's deputy wounded, suspect killed in Perris shootout
COVID vaccines can take on new variants, studies show
Cal State LA announces postponement of Rose Bowl graduation ceremony
Family in 'shock' after Asian grandmother stabbed at SF bus stop
Venice residents outraged over dangerous incidents at homeless camps
Show More
LAPD officer arrested for allegedly possessing, distributing child porn
Sheriff: Army trainee hijacks SC school bus with gun; 18 kids, driver safe
South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods
Men suspected of following teen in Orange County sought
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
More TOP STORIES News