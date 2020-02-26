kobe bryant

Artist from Belize comes to LA to honor Kobe Bryant with his paintings

By
DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- Vendors swarmed Figueroa Street selling souvenirs in honor of Kobe Bryant.

There was one man's stand in particular that stood out to people walking by as he painted. Only thing was that his paintings are not for sale to the public.

"I have no intention of selling it to the public. This gotta end up at the right place because I have too much value for it. It's not about money or fame, it's about leaving a legacy for my number one team, which is Lakers and let them also enjoy," said Alex Sanker, an artist who travelled from Belize to paint outside of the memorial for Kobe Bryant.

With some of Sanker's family being in Los Angeles, and his respect for Kobe Bryant he has been a Lakers fan for years.

"He did a lot...he did a lot for the sport in general and the world is mourning, so I wanted to do something that stands out," said Sanker.

He knew that he had to fly from Belize to L.A. to finish these paintings in Kobe & Gigi's honor.

"Life is short as an individual he was a real family man. He loved the game, he put his all, and he made a mark in this world and I admire that because I try to do the same thing with my paintings" said Sanker.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdowntown lalos angelescommunity journalistkobe bryantlos angeles lakerskobe bryantnbabasketballin the communitysportsfamous deathmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Scott Boras to honor Kobe Bryant's wish, grant internship
LeBron James: 'Never going to be a closure' over Kobe Bryant's death
Fans pay their respects by visiting murals around LA dedicated to Kobe and Gianna Bryant
All-Star Jerseys Were Designed to Honor Chicago's Basketball History
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire at Carson refinery confined after explosion
Korean Air flight attendant reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus after LA flight
Carson refinery fire sparks concerns over air quality, gas prices increase
OC man speaks out after video captures standoff with ICE agents
10,000 celebrate their new citizenship 1 week before Super Tuesday
Coronavirus: USC students recalled from South Korea and Italy
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Trump can withhold grants to NYC, NJ in immigration fight: Court
Rookie officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Garden Grove
Girl, 7, dies 1 minute into tonsil surgery: family
Riverside County resident tests positive for coronavirus
NC wrestler becomes first female to win state championship
More TOP STORIES News