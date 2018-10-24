SPORTS

Toluca Lake Boston Market now 'Los Angeles Market' in support of Dodgers for World Series

The Boston Market restaurant in Toluca Lake is no more because it's now the Los Angeles Market.

The business is temporarily changing its name to show support for the L.A. Dodgers as they take on the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.

It has covered up "Boston" with a "Los Angeles" banner, even adding a "Go Blue" sign as well.

MORE: Dodgers family in Torrance mows LA symbol into front lawn in support of boys in blue

This isn't the first time this has happened. Stores in Philadelphia did the same during the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

