TOLUCA LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Boston Market restaurant in Toluca Lake is no more because it's now the Los Angeles Market.
The business is temporarily changing its name to show support for the L.A. Dodgers as they take on the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.
It has covered up "Boston" with a "Los Angeles" banner, even adding a "Go Blue" sign as well.
This isn't the first time this has happened. Stores in Philadelphia did the same during the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.
